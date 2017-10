Oct 16 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd:

* DISCOVERY LTD - ‍NEWDISC LIMITED (TO BE RENAMED DISCOVERY BANK LIMITED “ BANK”) GRANTED BANKING LICENCE IN REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

* DISCOVERY LTD - ‍DISCOVERY AWAITS COMPETITION COMMISSION‘S FINAL RESPONSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)