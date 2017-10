BRIEF-DISH Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DISH Network Corp

* Dish network reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $3.64 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dish network corp - ‍pay-tv arpu for q2 totaled $87.25, compared to year-ago period’s pay-tv arpu of $89.98​

* Dish network corp qtrly ‍pay-tv subscriber churn rate was 1.59 percent versus 1.96 percent for q2 2016.​

* Dish network corp says in q2, dish activated approximately 444,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers

* Dish network corp says closed q2 with 13.332 million pay-tv subscribers, compared to 13.593 million pay-tv subscribers at end of q2 2016

* Dish network corp - ‍dish's net income for q2 was negatively impacted by litigation expenses, net of related taxes, of $280 million​