Feb 23 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd:

* ‍HY REVENUE UP 9,3% ON INCREASED VOLUMES OF 3,7%​

* ‍REPORTED HEADLINE EARNINGS DOWN 5,1%​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 165,0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 5,1% TO 509,2 CENTS​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR HALF YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 AMOUNTED TO R543,4 MILLION​