July 28 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd

* DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD

* DIHL HAS ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SELLERS TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 74% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BGB, EFFECTIVE NO EARLIER THAN END OF 2019