BRIEF-Divergent Energy announces private placement

June 8 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Ltd:

* Divergent Energy Services Corp announces private placement

* Divergent Energy Services - will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million common shares of co priced at $0.15 per common shares

* Divergent Energy Services - in connection with offering, co may pay finder's fee, finder's warrants of up to 6% of gross proceeds of offering

* Divergent Energy Services - net proceeds will be used to advance commercialization of corporation's linear pump by providing needed capital to acquire complete linear pump systems