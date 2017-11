Nov 24 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Ltd

* DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF Q3 INTERIM RESULTS

* DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES LTD QTRLY ‍REVENUE $1.8 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $4 MILLION ​

* DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES LTD QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER BASIC SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.01​