March 1 (Reuters) - Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.9 PERCENT TO $144.4 MILLION

* DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES-TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ENACTED ON DEC 22, 2017 RESULTED IN A NON-CASH INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $5.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT DIRECTORS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.94