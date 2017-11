Nov 2 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc :

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $39.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $166 million to $168 million

* Qtrly ‍same-store sales declined 4.4 percent​

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.02​

* Board of directors exploring strategic alternatives​

* Targeting restaurant-level EBITDA of $28 million to $29 million for fiscal 2017​