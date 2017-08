BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings sees FY revenue of $170 mln to $173 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc :

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 2.5 percent to $39.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $170 million to $173 million

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.01​

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc qtrly ‍same-store sales decrease of 367 basis points​

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $5 million to $6 million​

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted ebitda between $22.5 million to $24.5 million​

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 ‍restaurant-level ebitda of $31 million to $33 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: