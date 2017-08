June 28 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone

* FD says "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading patterns for electricals business

* FD says planning cautiously for year ahead, expects "modest growth" in electricals market share

* FD says anticipating shape to Xmas trading this year will be similar to 2016

* FD says will react quickly if sees material change to customer behaviour Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)