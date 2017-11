Nov 23 (Reuters) - DIXY GROUP

* BOARD APPROVES DE-LISTING OF COMPANY SHARES FROM MOSCOW EXCHANGE

* BOARD CALLED FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDER’ MEETING IN THE FORM OF ABSENTEE VOTING TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 25

* SETS SHARE BUYBACK PRICE FOR SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSING DE-LISTING AT RUB 340 PER SHARE

* BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZED DIXY YUG TO PURCHASE SHARES OF DIXY GROUP FROM MARKET FOR UP TO RUB 2 BILLION Source text: bit.ly/2iIKLMc

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)