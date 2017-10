Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dixy Group:

* Q3 REVENUE DECREASED BY 8.3% AND AMOUNTED TO RUB 69 BILLION

* Q3 EBITDA GREW 3X TIMES TO RUB 3.4 BILLION

* Q3 NET PROFIT OF RUB‍​ 469 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 1.59‍​ BILLION YEAR AGO

* 3 NEW STORES WERE OPENED AND 16 STORES WERE CLOSED IN 3Q 2017

* Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES ‍​9.8% DECLINE VERSUS 4.2% GROWTH YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2z644sy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)