#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-DJO Global Q2 sales $294.7 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - DJO Global Inc

* DJO Global announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 sales rose 0.6 percent to $294.7 million

* DJO Global Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to DJOFL was $34.4 million compared to $23.3 million in prior year period​

* DJO Global Inc - ‍company's transformation which remains on track to deliver 7% to 10% annual cost reduction by end of 2018​

* DJO Global Inc - "‍transformation actions" taken to date expected to contribute $15 million in annual savings over next four quarters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

