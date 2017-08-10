FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DJO Global Q2 sales $294.7 mln
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-DJO Global Q2 sales $294.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - DJO Global Inc

* DJO Global announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 sales rose 0.6 percent to $294.7 million

* DJO Global Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to DJOFL was $34.4 million compared to $23.3 million in prior year period​

* DJO Global Inc - ‍company’s transformation which remains on track to deliver 7% to 10% annual cost reduction by end of 2018​

* DJO Global Inc - “‍transformation actions” taken to date expected to contribute $15 million in annual savings over next four quarters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

