Feb 6 (Reuters) - DLH Holdings Corp:

* DLH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15.7 PERCENT TO $30.2 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* ‍RECORDED A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $3.4 MILLION, OR $0.28 PER SHARE, IN QUARTER FOR REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DUE TO TAX ACT ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: