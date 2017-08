July 14 (Reuters) - DM Solution Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 29,000 shares of its common stock to SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd via private placement

* Says SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd will pay 66.7 million yen in total (2,300 yen per share) to the co

* Says subscription date on July 14 and payment date on July 24

* Says proceeds will be used for equipment investment, operating funds and personnel costs

