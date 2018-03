March 5 (Reuters) - DMC Global Inc:

* DMC GLOBAL CHAIRMAN GERARD MUNERA TO RETIRE; INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DAVID ALDOUS TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN

