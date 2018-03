BRIEF-DMC Global Q4 Loss Per Share $0.13

March 8 (Reuters) - DMC Global Inc:

* Q4 SALES ROSE 36 PERCENT TO $54.5 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $59 MILLION TO $62 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION

* KUTA SAID TOTAL DEBT IS ANTICIPATED TO PEAK AT APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION DURING 2018

* ENTERED INTO A $75 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A BANKING SYNDICATE LED BY KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKET

* DMC GLOBAL - CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $50 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, $25 MILLION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FACILITY