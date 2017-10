Oct 16 (Reuters) - DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd

* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan, share trade remains suspended

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to set up fund worth an initial $256 million with partners to acquire FBS Entertainment and Leisure

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yMy8t3; bit.ly/2kTLRIo

