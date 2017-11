Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dmx Technologies Group Ltd-

* Obtained additional findings in connection with unauthorised payments referred to in announcement dated 7 april

* ‍was advised by hk counsel to make a report to Hong Kong Police Force, and had done so on 31 october 2017​

* ‍Company intends to fully co-operate with hong kong police force in relation to any of its investigations​