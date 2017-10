Sept 15 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* REG-DNA COMPLETED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* ‍REPURCHASED 967,897 SHARES WITH AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF 14.46 EUROS​

* ‍AFTER REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, DNA HOLDS A TOTAL OF 967,897 OWN SHARES THAT CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 0.73% OF ALL DNA SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)