BRIEF-DNA Q4 EBITDA EUR 65.7​ mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* REG-DNA PLC‘S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2017: DNA‘S NET SALES AND OPERATING RESULT REACH RECORD LEVELS IN 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ‍234.6​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS EUR 225.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA ‍65.7​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.46 PER SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSES A CAPITAL PAYMENT OF EUR 0.17 PER SHARE FROM RESERVE FOR INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUIT​

* ‍PROPOSES THAT AN EXTRA CAPITAL PAYMENT OF EUR 0.47 PER SHARE BE DISTRIBUTED FROM RESERVE FOR INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY.​

* ‍IN TOTAL, BOARD‘S PROPOSAL IS TO DISTRIBUTE EUR 1.10 PER SHARE.​

* ‍NET SALES AND COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2017.​

* ‍GROUP'S FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A HEALTHY LEVEL.​