a month ago
BRIEF-DNB chief executive sees brighter outlook in lending losses
July 12, 2017 / 7:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-DNB chief executive sees brighter outlook in lending losses

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told the company's Q2 earnings presentation on Wednesday:

* In the Norwegian housing market, we will probably see a more flatish picture ahead, recent decline in prices is a normal development

* For loan losses, the picture is looking a little bit brighter ahead than it did 1, 2 quarters ago

* We will continue to reduce our exposure to cyclical industries, such as shipping, going forward Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

