Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa:

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FINALISED

* ‍A TOTAL OF 5.4 MILLION SHARES HAVE BEEN REPURCHASE IN OPEN MARKET​

* ‍2.7 MILLION SHARES HELD BY NORWEGIAN GOVERNMENT WILL BE REDEEMED, SO THAT ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN DNB ASA OF 34.0 PER CENT WILL REMAIN UNAFFECTED​

* ‍WEIGHTED AVERAGE PURCHASE/REDEMPTION PRICE FOR 5.4 MILLION SHARES IS NOK 155.68​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)