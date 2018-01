Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dnb Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $9.6 MILLION, A $142,000 INCREASE FROM QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2017