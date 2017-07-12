FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-DNB says may revise outlook for loan losses at November CMD
July 12, 2017 / 8:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-DNB says may revise outlook for loan losses at November CMD

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Dnb

* CFO Kjerstin Braathen: loan losses will continue to fluctuate going forward

* CFO: not happy with cost development in the quarter, will need to work on that

* CEO Rune Bjerke says on loan losses outlook, it is an estimate, not a target, we may come back with more specifics at capital markets day

* CEO says on loan losses outlook, there is no assumption that more will come; the "up to" nok 18 billion outlook stays in place until capital markets day (CMD)

* DNB is due to hold its CMD in Nov. 21 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

