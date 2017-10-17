BRIEF-DoBank to manage 8 bln euros in Monte dei Paschi's bad debts

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italian debt servicing group DoBank says:

* Has reached preliminary deal to manage 8 billion euros in bad loans as part of Monte dei Paschi’s 26 billion euro ($30.6 billion) non-performing loan securitisation.

* Expects to sign final servicing contract by year-end when the securitisation notes will be issued and to start managing the portfolio in Q1 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)