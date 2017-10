Oct 24 (Reuters) - DOCCHECK AG

* 9MTH EBIT OF EUR 2.28 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.59 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH SALES OF EUR 19.60 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 18.31 MILLION)‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: CONFIRMS REVENUE AND EBIT FORECAST‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)