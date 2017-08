July 19 (Reuters) - DOGI INTERNATIONAL FABRICS:

* SAYS ITS UNIT GÉNEROS DE PUNTO TREISS BUYS BUSINESS OF BUSMARTEX

* SAYS MAXIMUM VALUE OF BUSINESS SET AT 180,000 EUROS, TO BE PAID IN 3 INSTALLMENTS SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN CONDITIONS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)