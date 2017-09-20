FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 9:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ says applied to list class a common shares on nasdaq global market under symbol “DOGZ”

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ sees IPO between 8.0 million and 10.0 million of class common shares to be priced between $4.00 and $6.00 per share

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says Spartan Securities Group Ltd underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hijzlG)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.