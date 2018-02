BRIEF-Doha Bank Seeks Shareholders Approval for EMTN Bonds Issue

Feb 22 (Reuters) - DOHA BANK:

* CALLS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON MARCH 7 TO APPROVE ISSUANCE OF DEBT NOTES “BONDS” USING DOHA BANK EMTN PROGRAMME

* SAYS BONDS ISSUE TO BE IN VARYING AMOUNTS WHICH WOULD, IN AGGREGATE, NOT EXCEED THE EMTN PROGRAMME VALUING $2 BILLION

* SAYS NO SINGLE DEAL OF BONDS ISSUE WOULD EXCEED $1 BILLION

* SAYS BONDS ISSUE WOULD BE IN VARIOUS CURRENCIES INCLUDING US DOLLAR, AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR, YEN, SWISS FRANCS, STERLING POUND

* BONDS’ VARYING MATURITIES NOT TO EXCEED 30 YEARS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL FOR REDUCTION OF MINIMUM AMOUNT PER ISSUANCE TO $1 MILLION FROM $50 MILLION UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPERS (CP) PROGRAM