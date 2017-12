Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd :

* DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES INDIA - GETS NOA OF CONTRACT FOR WESTERN OFFSHORE PLATFORMS MAKEOVER PROJECTS AGAINST ONGC TENDER

* DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES INDIA - TOTAL AMOUNT FOR AWARD IS $23.8 MILLION PLUS 1.22 BILLION RUPEES INCLUDING TAXES AND DUTIES