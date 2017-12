Dec 28 (Reuters) - Domacom Australia Ltd:

* WILL ANNOUNCE A SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTION PROGRAM DURING JANUARY

* ‍NEGOTIATING 2 & 3 YEAR CONVERTIBLE NOTE ISSUES TO RAISE UP TO $3 MILLION IN CASH; HAS AGREEMENTS FOR $1.7 MILLION CURRENTLY IN PROGRESS​