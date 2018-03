BRIEF-Dominion Energy - Entered Into 6 Separate Sales Agency Agreements

March 1 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO 6 SEPARATE SALES AGENCY AGREEMENTS WITH DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO, AMONG OTHERS - SEC FILING

* DOMINION ENERGY - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO OFFER UP TO $1 BILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - NEW SALES AGENCY AGREEMENTS REPLACE SALES AGENCY AGREEMENTS ENTERED ON JUNE 30, 2017

* DOMINION ENERGY SAYS SALES OF SHARES WILL BE MADE BY MEANS OF PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS Source text (bit.ly/2FfDm3p) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)