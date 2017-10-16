BRIEF-Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar and onshore wind generation proposals

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc

* Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar and onshore wind generation proposals

* Says it is seeking bids for approximately 300 MW of solar and onshore wind generation​

* Says ‍proposals can be for power purchase agreements and/or purchase of development projects​

* Says Request For Proposals outlines proposal requirements and power and asset purchase agreement terms requiring commercial operations dates in 2019 or 2020​