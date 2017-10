Oct 19 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* Domino’s pizza Deutschland and Daytona Germany acquired Hallo Pizza chain of pizza stores in Germany for EUR 32 million​

* ‍Acquisition is expected to close in early calendar 2018​

* Additional EUR20-30 million of costs estimated to be incurred by Domino's Pizza Deutschland over next about 24 - 36 months​