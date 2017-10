Oct 24 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd:

* ‍Enters binding documentation with Bain Capital Domino Hong Kong

* Deal for ‍purchase price of about A$42 million​

* Deal for the ‍purchase of all of Bain Capital’s shares in Domino’s Pizza Japan Joint Venture vehicle​

* ‍Transaction will be earnings per share accretive in 2018 financial year​