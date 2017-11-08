BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises ‍reaffirms FY underlying NPAT growth at about 20 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* ‍Reaffirmed underlying NPAT growth to be in region of 20% for full year​

* Group same store sales rises 5.03% on previous corresponding period for first 17 weeks of trading of fy18​

* ‍Reaffirms fy guidance for same store sales growth for au/nz at 7-9% and japan at 0-2%​

* Co’s ‍upgrading same store sales growth guidance for europe to 6-8% (up from 5-7%) for full year​

* ‍Reaffirms it intends to open between 180 and 200 new organic new stores in FY18​

* ‍Expect australia/new zealand same store sales growth in h2 to be about twice that recorded in this h1​

