Feb 14 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd:

* HAS UPDATED SSS GUIDANCE FOR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND, NOW EXPECTED TO BE +6-8% FOR FULL YEAR VERSUS +7-9%

* ‍FY18 GUIDANCE ON NEW STORE OPENINGS IS BETWEEN 310-330 FOR GROUP, INCLUDING HALLO PIZZA CONVERSIONS​

* ‍GROUP STORE COUNT TARGET REMAINS AT 4,650 STORES BY 2025​