12 days ago
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza quarterly results
July 25, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza quarterly results

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.32; q2 total revenue $628.6 million versus $547.3 million

* Says domestic same store sales grew 9.5% during the quarter; international same store sales grew 2.6% during the quarter

* Says on july 24, 2017, completed its recapitalization with receipt of $1.9 billion of gross proceeds

* Domino's pizza - borrowed $1.6 billion of fixed rate senior secured notes, $300 million of floating rate senior secured notes, entered new $175 million variable funding note facility

* Domino's Pizza Inc Q2 shr view $1.23, rev view $614.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

