BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Reports Q4 Reported Earnings Per Share Of $2.09

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc:

* Q4 REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.09

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUES $891.5 MILLION VERSUS $819.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.95, REVENUE VIEW $906.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 11.7 PERCENT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

* DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 4.2 PERCENT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

* INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.5 PERCENT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

* ON FEB 14, BOARD DECLARED A 55-CENT PER SHARE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 20 PERCENT OVER PRIOR DIVIDEND

* ON FEB 14, BOARD AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE UP TO $750 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES REMAINING AVAILABILITY UNDER PREVIOUSLY APPROVED $1.25 BILLION PROGRAM