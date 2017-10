Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc :

* Domino’s Pizza Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.18

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.27

* Domino’s Pizza Inc qtrly domestic same store sales growth of 8.4 percent

* Qtrly international same store sales growth of 5.1 percent

* Domino’s Pizza Inc qtrly global retail sales growth of 14.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: