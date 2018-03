BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Says FY Pretax Profit Fell 2 Pct

March 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 5.25 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍96.2​ MILLION STG VERSUS 85.7 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,004 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* AT DEC-END NET DEBT ‍89.2​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* ‍RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P​

* ‍65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018​

* ‍UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* ‍CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M​

* ‍SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)