BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says HY underlying PBT up 9.1 pct to 44.6 mln pounds

July 25 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC:

* NOW EXPECTING 90 OPENINGS IN UK THIS YEAR

* INTEND TO RESUME SHARE BUY-BACKS SHORTLY

* ANTICIPATED NET COST OF C. £3M IN FY18 RAMP UP SPLIT BETWEEN OPERATING EXPENSE AND DEPRECIATION

* HY SYSTEM SALES 546.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 494.5 MILLION STG LAST YEAR

* INVESTING UP TO £4M GROSS IN H2 2017 TO IMPROVE VALUE FOR CUSTOMERS AND STRENGTHEN NATIONAL PROMOTIONS

* HY UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SYSTEM SALES OF 2.4 PERCENT

* RECOMMENDED INTERIM DIVIDEND +7.1% TO 3.75P

* HY UNDERLYING PBT UP 9.1% TO 44.6 MILLION STG

* INVESTMENT REMAINS ON TRACK WITH TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON WARRINGTON EXPECTED TO BE £37-39M IN SUPPLY CHAIN AND INFRASTRUCTURE

* "INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT NEUTRAL FOR 2017 AND POSITIVE THEREAFTER"

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OUTLOOK REMAINS £50M - £60M IN 2017 AND WE REITERATE OUR MEDIUM TERM NET DEBT / EBITDA TARGET OF 1.25X