BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Sees Full Year Underlying PBT Slightly Above Current Market Expectations

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc:

* Q4 ‍UK SYSTEM SALES UP 9.8%​

* ‍FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PBT EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE CURRENT RANGE OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR 52 WEEK PERIOD​

* ‍43 NET NEW STORES OPENED IN Q4​

* ‍Q4 GROUP SYSTEM SALES 321.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 272​.4 MILLION STG

* ‍Q4 UK LFL SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING. SPLITS 6.1%​

* ‍UK & ROI SYSTEM SALES WERE UP 10.1% IN QUARTER, OR 9.9% EXCLUDING CURRENCY EFFECTS​

* Q4 ‍UK ONLINE SALES WERE UP 14.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR, REPRESENTING 77% OF SYSTEM SALES IN Q4​

* ‍EXPECT CAPEX FOR 2017 YEAR TO BE BETWEEN £45 MILLION AND £50 MILLION, BELOW PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF £50 MILLION TO £60 MILLION​