Dec 28 (Reuters) - Donaco International Ltd:

* ‍CAMBODIAN COURT HAS ISSUED AN INTERIM INJUNCTION TO CLOSE STAR PARADISE CASINO​

* COURT‘S ORDER ALLOWS DEFENDANTS TO DEFER EXECUTION OF INJUNCTION, BY DEPOSITING A GUARANTEE OF USD360 MILLION

* INJUNCTION IS ALSO SUBJECT TO APPEAL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: