July 28 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc:

* Donaldson Company increases quarterly cash dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share

* Dividend of 18.0 cents per share reflects an increase of 2.9 percent from prior quarterly cash dividend of 17.5 cents per share