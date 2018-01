BRIEF-Doncasters Agrees To Sell Neslon Fastener Systems To Stanley Black & Decker

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Doncasters Group:

* PRESS RELEASE - DONCASTERS AGREES TO SELL NELSON FASTENER SYSTEMS TO STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

* DONCASTERS GROUP - SALE, DOES NOT INCLUDE NELSON‘S AUTOMOTIVE STUD WELDING BUSINESS

* DONCASTERS GROUP - SALE WILL ENABLE CO TO PAY DOWN SOME EXISTING DEBT