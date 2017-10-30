FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Donegal Group Q3 net income per Class A share $0.26
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Donegal Group Q3 net income per Class A share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* Donegal Group Inc. announces third quarter and first nine months of 2017 results

* Q3 net income per Class A share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍net premiums earned of $177.3 million for Q3 of 2017 increased 6.3% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Says ‍combined ratio of 99.6% for Q3 of 2017, compared to 100.8% for prior-year Q3​

* Says qtrly ‍total revenues $185.7 million versus $175.3 million

* Says ‍net premiums written of $182.5 million for Q3 of 2017 increased 6.1% compared to Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
