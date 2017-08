June 13 (Reuters) - Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd

* Unit has made provision for asset impairment of its long-term equity investments in hangzhou new energy amounting to RMB409.4 million

* Production and operation of co would not be materially affected by bankruptcy liquidation of Hangzhou New Energy

* Court ruled that petition for bankruptcy liquidation of Dongfang Electric New Energy Equipment (Hangzhou) Co was accepted